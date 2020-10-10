11 new coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,686 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 167,458 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 4,997 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their 20s to people in their 40s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

As the pandemic continues, Cleveland’s hospitality industry is continuing to hurt (as seen below).

