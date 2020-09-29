11 more cases of coronavirus in Cleveland; No additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it was notified of 11 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Monday.

The new cases range in age from under 10 years old to in their 50s. The CDPH said it is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

This brings the total for the city of Cleveland to 5,465, according to the health department.

No additional COVID-19 fatalities in the city were reported.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there have been 151,802 confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 4,746 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 993 cases, five deaths, 91 hospitalizations and 10 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

