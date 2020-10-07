Two Mansfield firefighters test positive for coronavirus, 11 others in quarantine

MANSFIELD (WJW)– The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the Mansfield Fire Department hard.

Two firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus and 11 others are currently in quarantine for COVID 19-related concerns.

The City of Mansfield Safety Service Director told FOX 8 the city employs 91 firefighters. They are meeting later Wednesday to determine what adjustments need to be made in regards to staffing.

