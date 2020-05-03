1,038 deaths, nearly 20K coronavirus cases across Ohio as state begins to reopen

**Watch more about Ohio’s business advisory boards in the video above**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of more than 1,000 Ohioans.

As of Sunday, there were 19,914 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 1,038 deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohioans saw many changes in the state’s response to the coronavirus over the past week.

Governor DeWine downgraded the state’s stay-at-home order to the Stay Safe Ohio order, which is set to expire on May 29. In this order most of the economy is opened up with safety standards in place in the workplace and recommendations for individuals with no more essential job designations.

Click here to read the complete ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order.

Dentists, doctors and veterinarians opened Friday. On Monday, offices, industry and construction will do the same. Retail stores in Ohio can reopen on May 12. Stores that restrict their operations to curbside pickup, delivery or appointment-only were allowed to reopen on May 1. The number of customers is limited to 10 at a time.

DeWine also said state leader are diligently working on a plan to reopen places like hair salons and gyms. He has established advisory groups composed of industry experts to evaluate every aspect of reopening the state.

The governor is also expected to unveil more information on Ohio’s reopening in the coming days and weeks.