10,359 more coronavirus cases reported in Ohio

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)–The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference.

There have been 542,209 total confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, and 7,426 deaths in the state, according to the health department. It is presumed that 370,932 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 10,359 cases, 128 deaths, 394 hospitalizations and 44 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health. The number of fatalities have exceeds the 21-day average of 70.

On Thursday, DeWine said the state is extending its 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. It will now be in effect until Jan. 2. Retail, except for grocery stores and pharmacies, must close at 10 p.m. Restaurants can open past that time for takeout or delivery only.

DeWine said there is a variance for four major sporting events, including the Cleveland Browns Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens. The curfew also doesn’t not impact religious services, like midnight Mass.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: