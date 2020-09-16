1,033 coronavirus cases, 49 deaths reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference on the pandemic.
The state health department said there have been 140,518 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in the deaths of 4,555 residents. It is presumed that 118,443 people have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,033 cases, 49 deaths, 79 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the Ohio Department of Health.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 25,274
- Cuyahoga: 16,846
- Hamilton: 12,466
- Montgomery: 7,285
- Lucas: 6,982
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 636
- Franklin: 599
- Lucas: 356
- Hamilton: 304
- Mahoning: 279
