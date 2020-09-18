1,011 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths reported to Ohio Department of Health

**Watch the video above to learn more about how coronavirus has impacted Ohio’s children.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus data Friday afternoon.

Health officials report that as of Friday, September 18, there have been 142,596 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in the deaths of 4,608 people.

In the last 24 hours, 1,011 cases, 28 fatalities, 62 hospitalizations and 12 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 25,658

Cuyahoga: 16,981

Hamilton: 12,622

Montgomery: 7,402

Lucas: 7,051

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 643

Franklin: 603

Lucas: 356

Hamilton: 307

Mahoning: 279

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: