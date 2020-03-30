101-year-old Italian man released from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

(CNN) — A 101-year-old man has been released from the hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus, Gloria Lisi, the deputy mayor of the Italian city of Rimini, has said.

The man, who has been named only as “Mr P,” was admitted to the hospital in Rimini, northeast Italy, last week after testing positive for Covid-19 and left the hospital on Thursday.

Lisi said his “truly extraordinary” recovery gave “hope for the future.”

“Mr. P made it. The family brought him home yesterday evening. To teach us that even at 101 years the future is not written,” she said.

Mr. P was born in 1919, during the Spanish flu pandemic, which is estimated to have killed between 30 million and 50 million people worldwide.

Italy has been particularly badly hit with the novel coronavirus.