100th Bomb Group in Cleveland closing down after 37 years, owners cite pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A well-known restaurant and wedding venue here in Cleveland is closing its doors after 37 years.

The owners of 100th Bomb Group, which is located right by Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, announced that the property will go to auction at the end of October.

“We are deeply saddened that the 100th Bomb Group will be taking its last flight this year. We looked at every scenario to be able to continue serving our guests, but the current business environment and the pandemic have forced us to have to close our doors. We want to thank our loyal guests, employees and community for their patronage and for sharing countless memories and special events with us,” said John Tallichet, President and CEO of Specialty Restaurants Corporation.

The venue is still currently open for special events and will honor all events through December 30 of this year. However, the dining room will remain closed.

Any events scheduled for 2021 will be canceled.

