100-year-old Ohio woman receives coronavirus vaccine to a round of applause

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Helen Formet has seen a lot in her lifetime.

At 100-years-old she’s lived through the Great Depression, seen the first man in space, desegregation, and 9/11, just to name a few.

Now, she’s also lived during a pandemic and has received the COVID-19 vaccine to see that she survives it.

Decked out in scarlet and gray, 100-year-old Helen Formet was the first person to get the #COVID19 vaccine this morning at the official launch of our mass vaccination site at @TheSchott. 💉👏#TogetherAsBuckeyes #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/yG9VMpRHsU — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center 😷 (@OSUWexMed) January 19, 2021

Decked out in scarlet and gray, Helen got a shot at a mass vaccination site in Columbus with the help of health care workers from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Helen’s only complaint was that she had to get up so early to get the shot.

Helen is in the first 1B group able to receive a coronavirus vaccination today.

Ohio residents 80 and up are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are vaccinating people in that group who registered for the vaccine.

The state is only receiving about 100,000 vaccines every week.

Those are then being distributed across the state, so it will take some time for everyone who wants one to get it, even in the approved groups.

Here is the timeline for age groups in Phase 1B will be eligible to receive it.

The week of Jan. 19 : Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

: Ohioans 80 years of age and older. The week of Jan. 25 : Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders. The week of Feb. 1 : Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models. The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

According to the State of Ohio, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group when a new age group begins, due to limited vaccines.

You have to register or make an appointment to receive a vaccine.

The State of Ohio has a site that shows where you can call to receive one or get on a waiting list closest to where you live.