100 new coronavirus cases reported in Cleveland today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

This is the first time that case numbers have reached into the triple digits in one day of reporting.

“Wearing masks is no longer optional under my order and Gov. [Mike] DeWine’s,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a statement. “And the spike in number illustrates why it is important that individuals wear masks and take extra precautions to stay safe.”

As the mayor pointed out (and as illustrated in the video above), “the average age of those infected is below 40 which demonstrates something all young people need to hear – this virus does not discriminate by age.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 2,846 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 77 deaths from the illness.

These city numbers come after today’s announcement that there were 60,181 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio with 2,991 total deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 7 all the way up to their 70s. The health department reports that on top of the confirmed cases, there are probably three other cases as well.

Today, America hit more than 3 million cases of coronavirus for the first time.

