‘100 deadliest days’ for teen drivers return this summer, AAA says

OHIO (WJW) — As summer heats up and COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, AAA is reminding drivers, especially teens, to stay safe behind the wheel.

According to AAA, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day garners the most teen driving fatalities in America. From 2008 to 2018, about 8,300 people died in car collisions that involved teens driving, causing AAA to call it the “100 deadliest days.”

“The crash data from the last decade are alarming, and with the combination of COVID-related factors at play this year, it’s essential for parents to talk with their teens now,” Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central, said in a statement.

While driving, teens are more likely to engage in risky behaviors (like texting, speeding and going through red lights), AAA found in a data analysis. Add in that they have less experience on the road, and these factors combine to make teens three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than adults.

AAA encourages parents to set a good example on the road during these higher risk months. Find out more about road safety right here.