100 days until Election Day: Ohio secretary of state expects record turnout

CLEVELAND (WJW)– In the year of the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is “cautiously optimistic” that the state will be ready for the general election 100 days from Saturday. It’s an election he predicts will see a record turnout.

“I think it’s going to be the highest turnout we’ve ever seen,” LaRose said, predicting it will exceed 70 percent of registered voters.

In March, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine canceled in-person voting for the primary as coronavirus began to bloom across the state.

LaRose said he did not favor the legislature’s solution: mail-in voting only primary election. He said that won’t be the case this time.

“Let me be loud and clear,” LaRose said, “there must be the chance for in-person voting.”

The secretary said there is widespread support on both sides of the aisles to give Ohioans the usual three ways to vote: in person, by mail or the chance to vote early at their local election board’s headquarters.

Polling places this year will practice social distancing and will have areas wiped down after use. LaRose is encouraging more people to vote early or by mail to take some pressure off polling places on Election Day.

He said people have until Oct. 5 to register to vote and the state needs 35,000 poll workers on Election Day, a job for which you would get paid.

LaRose said he was pleased that the Ohio Supreme Court recently said attorneys could receive Continuing Legal Education credits for serving as poll workers.

