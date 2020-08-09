10-year-old Ohio boy holds quarantine cello concerts to raise money for charity

CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy is spending his quarantine summer playing the cello to raise money for charity.

According to WBNS, Taran Tien, of Clintonville, began playing classical guitar when he was six and picked up the cello last year.

Now, about once or twice a week, Tien sits in his family’s yard and performs for people in his neighborhood.

Tien leaves out a tip jar, however, the money gifted to him is not used for personal gain; he has been donating it to the International Rescue Committee.

“They help refugees in over 40 countries,” Tien told WBNS. “It’s important because I really don’t like to see people, like, homeless or people who are just not really doing well and need help but aren’t getting enough help or need help.”

The organization provides water, shelter, healthcare and education to refugees.

Tien’s mom, Rebecca, says her son is very caring in nature and always tried to use his musical talents to help others.

“I feel like ever since he was 6 he’d be [in the yard] with a table…he’s always driven to help people,” Rebecca Tien reportedly said.

Those interested in donating to the International Rescue Committee can do so online.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: