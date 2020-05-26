10-year-old girl with cancer is granted wish in Willoughby, surprised with parade

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A special wish was granted to an Ohio child with leukemia today.

Make-A-Wish Ohio fulfilled 10-year-old Ava’s desire to have a new bedroom set at her home in Willoughby. Due to coronavirus, the make-over was postponed. But today, the girl received a bed and comforter set, a large chair, fresh wallpaper and decor, along with bedside tables and lamps.

Adding to this celebration, a surprise parade drove past Ava’s home, featuring friends, family, police and firefighters. Ava was standing outside when the procession rolled past, and was totally surprised.