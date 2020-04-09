10-year-old girl using sewing skills to make masks for health care workers

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) -- He may be the UFC Heavyweight Champion, but right now, Stipe Miocic is in the fight of his life.

“It makes you nervous. We put ourselves in harms way. This is what we signed up for,” said Miocic.

Stipe is a Valley View firefighter and among the first responders and healthcare personnel on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not just me going to work and helping people. The problem would be if I contracted it, I would take it home to my beautiful wife and beautiful daughter. They are young but there is still that chance. People have not survived. It scares me,” said Miocic.

On Wednesday, the Valley View Fire Department was on the receiving end of Lago’s "Essential Meals for Essential Employees" program, which allows people in the community to sponsor meals for frontline workers.

“People don’t realize what these people are doing on a daily basis, to keep us safe, they put themselves in harms way. So, a hot meal when they are working long hours is the least we can do. Some of them don’t even get breaks,” said Fabio Salerno, owner.

And speaking of breaks, Stipe says any fighting is on the back burner for now.