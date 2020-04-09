1  of  2
10-year-old girl using sewing skills to make masks for health care workers

Courtesy of StringyThingz SewingThings Facebook page

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — A 10-year-old girl is using her sewing skills to make customized masks for health care workers in the community.

Zaria Hill launched a Facebook page to help with her mission. She calls her business “Stringy Thingz and Sewing Things,” which her mother supervises.

Zaria’s story has been shared all over the country and she’s now getting dozens of requests from people wanting to order masks.

“I love, love, love that you are doing this and at 10 years old! Wow!!! You are a shining example for young people everywhere! You are an amazing young lady! Much success to you in your endeavors!” said one Facebook user.

Click here to learn more about her business.

