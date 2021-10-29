10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration’s COVID-19 response and vaccination program from the State Dining Room of the White House on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced that Americans 65 and older and frontline workers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine over six months ago will be eligible for booster shots. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ten states are suing to block President Joe Biden‘s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Attorneys general filed the lawsuit in a Missouri federal district court Friday.

The states that are suing are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Florida filed a separate lawsuit Thursday.

The latest lawsuit argues that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in requiring federal contractors to make their employees get the coronavirus vaccine.

The states are asking a federal judge to block the Biden administration from enforcing the mandate.