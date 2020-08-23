10 Ohio bars, restaurants cited for violating coronavirus orders

**Watch Governor Mike DeWine talk about the coronavirus outbreak during his recent news briefing in the video above.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit recently cited ten liquor-permit establishments for violating orders related to preventing further spread of the coronavirus.

Thursday

Mickeys In the Valley

Mickeys In the Valley, located in Akron, received a citation on Thursday for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports. OIU agents visited the establishment shortly after 11 p.m. and saw several costumers consuming alcohol.

Southside Restaurant

Southside Restaurant, located in Coldwater, also received a citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption on Thursday. Agents say they were able to purchase a beer and a shot in the establishment after the 10 p.m. last call.

Blossom Lounge

Agents also cited Blossom Lounge in Cleveland on Thursday for of improper conduct/disorderly activities and insanitary conditions.

OIU agents were reportedly working with Cleveland police, fire and the city health department to conduct safety compliance checks. They attempted to gain access to the lounge and were denied for approximately 15 minutes. Once they entered, officers and agents saw several customers not social distancing or wearing face coverings.

Blossom Lounge was also issued an additional violation notice for hindering an inspection.

DD’s Roadhouse

DD’s Roadhouse in Toledo was cited Thursday for improper conduct/disorderly activities. Agents visited the establishment and observed several customers standing in large groups and not wearing masks.

Friday

The Club House

On Friday, The Club House, located in Mansfield, was cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity and limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption. Agents visited the location and observed approximately 50 people congregating in groups, standing, and consuming/possessing alcohol. Agents were also able to purchase alcohol at 10:30 p.m. from employees who were not wearing facial coverings.

All City

Agents cited All City, in Youngstown, on Friday for improper conduct/disorderly activity in connection with two cases from August 7 and 8. In both incidents, Youngstown police witnessed customers congregating with no social distancing measures in place.

Agents went to the establishment Friday to issue the citations and upon entry saw approximately 80-90 people again lacking social distancing and congregating in groups. Agents previously issued citations to the liquor permit after police referred two cases to OIU on June 20 and July 3.

Trackside Bar

Trackside Bar in Ashville was for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption on Friday. OIU agents and Ashville Police Department visited the establishment at approximately 11:45 p.m. and saw 20 customers inside the bar drinking beer and mixed drinks.

Agents and officers attempted to gain access to the establishment but were denied for several minutes. A staff member was observed grabbing all the partial drinks and throwing them in the trash.

An additional violation notice was issued for hindering inspection.

Little York Tavern

On Friday, Little York Tavern in Vandalia was cited for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. OIU agents visited the establishment around 10:15 p.m. and purchased a beer. From 10:15 to 10:22 p.m., agents also observed several customers being served alcoholic beverages.

Middletown

Madison Inn in Middletown was cited Friday for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. OIU agents visited the establishment at approximately 11:43 p.m. and purchased a beer. They also observed approximately 50customers drinking and ordering alcoholic beverages.

Saturday

Highland Tavern

Highland Tavern in Akron was cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity and limitation on hours for sales and on-premises consumption Saturday morning. Agents entered the location and observed approximately 30-40 customers with no social distancing, congregating in groups, standing and consuming/possessing alcoholic beverages.

Agents were also able to purchase an alcoholic beverage at 12:40 a.m., from employees who were not wearing facial coverings.

This is a third offense for the establishment.

