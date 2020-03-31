10 more confirmed coronavirus cases in Cleveland; Mayor extends civil emergency

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents. The total in the city of Cleveland now stands at 120, the health department said.

The new cases range in age from their 20s to their 80s. No additional information about the patients will be released. The CDPH said it is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson also extended the city’s civil emergency proclamation, which was set to expire on Tuesday, through April 30.

“In accordance with state and federal guidelines and to help protect the health and safety of the citizens of Cleveland, I have extended the proclamation of civil emergency until April 30,” Jackson said in a news release on Tuesday. “The problems experienced as a result of this pandemic continue to endanger our citizens and we must carry on our work as a community to minimize its impact, severity and duration.”

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Temporary Hospital Spaces

The City of Cleveland continues to follow the guidelines of the governor in regards to temporary hospitals. The City is unable to speculate regarding potential sites. The City will provide additional information as soon as it is available.

Department of Public Utilities

As a reminder, the drinking water is safe. While business is operating as normal, the Public Utilities Building is closed to the public. Cleveland Water and Cleveland Public Power have temporarily stopped disconnection of residential services for non-payment. Cleveland Water customers should call 216-664-3130 and Cleveland Public Power customers should call 216-664-4600 for service restoration.