10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in City of Cleveland, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,425 confirmed cases and 148 fatalities.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their 20s to their 70s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

The Ohio Department of Health reports there have been 148,894 total probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,734 deaths in the state since the pandemic began. It is presumed that 128,369 people have recovered.

