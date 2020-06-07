1  of  5
LIVE BLOG: George Floyd protests across the country and here in Ohio Ohio casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen in 2 weeks Several of Ohio’s entertainment facilities can reopen June 10 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland, no new fatalities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 1,707 confirmed cases and 57 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 21 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

As of Saturday, the Ohio Department Of Health says there are 38,111 cases and 2,370 deaths.

