10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland, no new fatalities

*Watch the video above to see the latest round of reopenings here in Ohio.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health is reporting 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 1,707 confirmed cases and 57 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 21 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

As of Saturday, the Ohio Department Of Health says there are 38,111 cases and 2,370 deaths.