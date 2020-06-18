$10 hotel rooms, more deals offered as resorts try to bring tourists back to Las Vegas

Photo credit: Getty Images

**Watch the video above for more on the changes you can expect to see as Ohio’s casinos reopen.**

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts in Las Vegas are offering bargain room rates to encourage people to come and play again following the coronavirus pandemic. And, the bargains get bigger if you’ve got a player’s card and you’ve already been building up points.

At Caesars Entertainment properties, deals as low as $10 for a room have been reported at some resorts. That’s a deal offered to “Diamond” status customers.

MGM properties like Excalibur, and Luxor have deals under $25, and MGM Grand has rooms for $39 through the M Life program.

Keep in mind that resort fees will always mean your bill is not just the base rate. That goes for all resorts.

Websites like thepointsguy.com track these deals, which change often.

Your health and safety are the center of all we do. We're ready to welcome you back to the experiences you love, curated with your safety in mind. Get #BacktoVegas, safely.



Learn more about our Seven-Point Safety Plan: https://t.co/SRPQFJYXwu pic.twitter.com/WIcXxY3Fb7 — MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) June 16, 2020

For some, the opportunity to stay at the best hotels could be the attraction. Rooms are available and competition will keep the prices down as long demand is down. Players who come in on weekend trips from Los Angeles might find that they can stay at the Bellagio, Wynn or Caesars for the same price they are used to paying at other resorts.

It’s a good time for a staycation for locals, with Station Casinos rewarding their customers with lower room rates.

The best deals are found through player’s clubs, which allow casinos to track play levels and reward players. Casinos maintain mailing lists and will notify players of available deals, often with monthly coupons or emails.

Meanwhile, several casinos in Northeast Ohio are reopening this weekend.

Jack Casino reopens on Friday at 6 a.m.

According to its social media accounts, poker will not reopen at that time, but the facility reports that it is in progress.

Poker will not open with the casino on 6/19. This will not be permanent, though, and will open ASAP. https://t.co/K7yRmC3umZ — JACK Cleveland (@JACKCleCasino) June 13, 2020

The number of players at each table game will be limited.

Jack Thistledown also reopens Friday at the same time.

More information here.

MGM Northfield opens June 20. They’ll open at 50% capacity Saturday.

Along with the horse racing, Northfield Park plans to reopen the following on-site restaurants and bars: Concerto Italian Kitchen, TAP Sports Bar, The Neon Room and Casino Cocktail Service.

You can read their safety plan here.