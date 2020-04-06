1 million Hilton hotel room nights to be donated to first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- One million Hilton hotel room nights will be donated to frontline medical professionals who are leading the fight against COVID-19.

Hilton, along with American Express, announced beginning next week rooms will be made available without charge to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline medical staff "who need a place to sleep, recharge or isolate from their families through the end of May."

According to a press release, rooms will be available across a variety of Hilton brands including Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton and others.

“During this crisis, we have seen so many examples of medical professionals working in the most challenging circumstances, sacrificing their own needs for the greater good. They truly are heroes,” said Hilton President and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta. “We are honored to extend our Hilton hospitality to them during this difficult time.”

Hilton said the following organizations will provide their networks with further details about booking rooms through this program, which is currently planned to cover stays from April 13 through May 31:

American Association of Critical Care Nurses

American College of Emergency Physicians

American Hospital Association

American Nurses Association

Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association

Emergency Nurses Association

National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians

Society of Critical Care Medicine

Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants

Society of Hospital Medicine

