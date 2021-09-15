1 in 500 Americans has died from COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another grim milestone for America has been reached since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 in 500 Americans has died of coronavirus.
Johns Hopkins University reported Wednesday 663,970 people have died during the pandemic.
With the US population of 331.4 million for the April 2020 US Census, that is 1 in 500 people, according to CNN.
Los Angeles County has seen more than 1,435,163 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the highest in the nation, followed by Maricopa County in Arizona and Miami-Dade County in Florida.
According to data from Johns Hopkins, 76% of ICU beds in Ohio are full.
That’s based on data from September 6 through September 12.
The Ohio Hospital Associated says 1 in 4 ICU patients is COVID-19 positive.