1 in 500 Americans has died from COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 19: Columns representing victims of coronavirus (COVID-19) are lit as they are displayed along the sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attend a memorial on the eve of the presidential inauguration on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. There have been nearly 400,00 deaths in the U.S. since the first confirmed case of the virus in Seattle on January 2020. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another grim milestone for America has been reached since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 in 500 Americans has died of coronavirus.

Johns Hopkins University reported Wednesday 663,970 people have died during the pandemic.

With the US population of 331.4 million for the April 2020 US Census, that is 1 in 500 people, according to CNN.

Los Angeles County has seen more than 1,435,163 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the highest in the nation, followed by Maricopa County in Arizona and Miami-Dade County in Florida.

According to data from Johns Hopkins, 76% of ICU beds in Ohio are full.

That’s based on data from September 6 through September 12.

The Ohio Hospital Associated says 1 in 4 ICU patients is COVID-19 positive.