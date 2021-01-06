Coronavirus test results offered in 15 minutes at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A COVID-19 testing site is open at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE).

The results are supposed to be delivered to your phone in 15 minutes, if you get the rapid antigen test.

The cost of the rapid antigen test is $95.

You can get a PCR test for $135.

Those results take up to 48 hours.

You can get both tests for $175.

The testing site is located on the ticketing level, on the public side of the airport.

It’s open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

TACKL Health is conducting the tests.

They have four private rooms for testing at the airport.

You can schedule and appointment or simply walk in for a test.