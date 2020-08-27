Coronavirus outbreak still threatening jobs, according to new unemployment numbers

News

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – Ohioans filed 18,988 initial jobless claims last week.

Nationwide, that number was 1,006,000.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says 344,409 people in the state filed continued claims, which is less than half (44.3%) that the peak in March.

More than 14.5 million are collecting traditional jobless benefits, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

A year ago that number was 1.7 million.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app