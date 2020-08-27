Coronavirus outbreak still threatening jobs, according to new unemployment numbers

(WJW) – Ohioans filed 18,988 initial jobless claims last week.
Nationwide, that number was 1,006,000.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says 344,409 people in the state filed continued claims, which is less than half (44.3%) that the peak in March.
More than 14.5 million are collecting traditional jobless benefits, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
A year ago that number was 1.7 million.
