Coronavirus not expected to peak until May, according to Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is continuing his call urging people to stay home.

"We have got to slow this thing down," DeWine said in his Wednesday afternoon press conference.

There are just over 700 confirmed cases in Ohio.

"It’s the tip of the iceberg for us because our testing is still so limited," said State Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton.

"This thing is not even going to peak, we don’t think, until May 1," DeWine said.

Dr. Acton says nearly 15,000 people have been tested in Ohio.

She says she doesn't know how many of those are negative results because many are still being processed.

16% of all Ohio cases are healthcare workers.