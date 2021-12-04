Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: nearly 8,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Saturday, Dec. 4, ODH reports a total of 1,725,649 (+7,793) cases, leading to 87,696 (+192) hospitalizations and 10,887 (+19) admissions into the ICU.

The state reported Saturday 58.23% of the state’s population — 6,806,362 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 11,271 from the previous day.

ODH reported 0 deaths Saturday. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at nearly 5,943.