Coronavirus in Ohio: 713 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

For Monday, May 10, the ODH reported a total of 1,084,322 (+713) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 57,402 (+87) hospitalizations and 7,924 (+18) ICU admissions. A total of 4,863,177 Ohioans — 41.60% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That is an increase of 29,366 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 84 deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 19,428. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

ODH is reporting a decline in the number of people who have started the vaccination process, over the last four weeks. Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health commissioner, told NBC4 that she and other public health officials are concerned about the decline. She adds that she and her team are looking at different and creative ways to get the community vaccinated

“We’re partnering with churches,” she said. “We’re getting out in the community. We’re looking at anything and everything, and I’m talking to the business community as well to see how they can help us get our community vaccinated.”

Vaccination is open to those 16 and older.