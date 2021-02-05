Coronavirus in Cleveland: 63 new cases, 2 deaths reported by city health department

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 among city residents Friday. Two new deaths from the virus were reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have been 23,952 reported cases in Cleveland and 223 fatalities.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 7 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Updated #COVID19 data as reported in the past 24 hours:



➡ 3,683 new cases

➡ 62 additional deaths

➡ 228 new hospital admissions

➡ 21 additional ICU admissionshttps://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/CpSst5v5pl — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 5, 2021

As of Friday, there have been 914,530 total COVID-19 cases and 11,571 reported deaths in the state. It is presumed that 812,7070 people have recovered.

As of Friday, COVID-19 vaccinations have been started in 974,586 people, or 8.34 percent of the state’s population. According to the health department, 39,481 more people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Important dates in phase 1B of Ohio's vaccination program. ⬇ Visit https://t.co/hqPtIO0reC for info on which providers have received vaccines. Demand is currently much higher than supply, so please continue following safety protocols until the vaccine is more widely available. pic.twitter.com/1OxyHnfNcW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021

The number of doses in Ohio remains scarce. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he anticipates increases in vaccines in shipments from the federal government over the next several weeks.

Next week, vaccine eligibility expands for people ages 65 and older as part of the state’s Phase 1B rollout.