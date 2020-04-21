Coronavirus headlines: WHO warns of virus resurgence; oil prices crater

April 21, 2020

(WJW) – The World Health Organization (WHO) says rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness.

“This is not the time to be lax. Instead, we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future,” said Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific.

Meanwhile, US oil futures plunged below zero.

Not only are people not driving. They’re not flying. Many factories are not operating at capacity. They’re simply running out of places to store the oil.

“Crude oil has never fallen more than 100%, which is what happened today,” said Dave Ernsberger, global head of pricing and market insight at S&P Global Platts.

5:00 A.M.

Germany has canceled this year’s Oktoberfest in September

Indonesia has banned people from traveling for Ramadan

509 people have died of coronavirus in Ohio

have been tested in Ohio There are 170,418 deaths worldwide and 2,480,749 confirmed cases

deaths worldwide and confirmed cases President Trump says he’ll suspend immigration to protect Americans from COVID-19 and to protect US jobs

(AP) The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution calling for global action to rapidly scale up development, manufacturing and access to medicine, vaccines and medical equipment to confront the coronavirus pandemic.