Coronavirus headlines: U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 556,000; 41,831 have recovered

(CNN) — The number of coronavirus cases in the US passed 556,000 on Sunday, a day when millions of Americans were forced to observe the Easter holiday in the shadow of the pandemic.

The country has recorded at least 22,073 deaths and 556,044 cases so far during the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. All 50 states are under a federal disaster declaration for the first time in US history.

There have also been a total of 41,831 who have recovered in the U.S.

In New York, at least 758 people died on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 9,385, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, adding the death rate there has flattened “at a terribly high rate.”

“That’s the one number that I look forward to seeing drop as soon as I open my eyes in the morning,” he said in a news conference Sunday.

OHIO

The Ohio Department of Health reported Sunday afternoon that there are now 6,604 total cases of the virus throughout the state. 6,518 of those cases are confirmed and 86 are probable.

253 people have died, according to health officials. 248 deaths are confirmed and 5 are probable.

