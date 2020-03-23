Coronavirus headlines: U.S. cases top 32,000; cases top 341,000 globally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March 23, 2020

6:45 a.m. update:

Pope Francis has canceled his planned day trip to Malta on May 31 due to the coronavirus. The May 31 trip had been Francis’ only confirmed foreign trip of 2020. The Vatican said it would be rescheduled.

(CNN) -- At least 400 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the United States, another grim milestone as the number of US cases topped 32,000 on Sunday. Globally, there are over 341,000 cases.

Almost half of those cases -- 15,168 -- were in New York state, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday morning that an estimated 40% to 80% of residents could get the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic.

"All we're trying to do is slow the spread, but it will spread. It is that contagious," he said, adding most people will overcome the illness unless they're older or have an underlying condition.

Dr. James Phillips, a CNN medical analyst and assistant professor of emergency medicine at The George Washington University, agrees with Cuomo's assessment of the virus' potential to spread, he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Sunday.

"We've actually been concerned about that on a countrywide level for months," Phillips said. "We've discussed this, we've seen the modeling, we know how these diseases spread and a lot of it depends on our own responsibility and social distancing."

There are at least 32,149 confirmed cases in the United States.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 22. Map based on state departments of health as of March 22.