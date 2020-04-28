Coronavirus headlines: Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer

April 28, 2020

(WJW) — As of Tuesday, there were 3,052,245 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide.

There have been 211,350 deaths, including over 56,000 in the United States.

In Ohio, there have been 16,325 coronavirus cases and 753 deaths. more than 3,000 people have been hospitalized in the state since the pandemic began.

6:45 a.m. update

(AP) — President Donald Trump says states should “seriously consider” reopening their public schools before the end of the academic year, even though dozens already have said it would be unsafe for students to return until the summer or fall.

Trump made the comments Monday in a call with governors discussing how to reopen their economies, among other topics.

“Some of you might start thinking about school openings, because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings. It’s not a big subject, young children have done very well in this disaster that we’ve all gone through,” he said. While addressing Vice President Mike Pence, Trump added that it’s something “they can seriously consider, and maybe get going on.”

None of the governors on the call responded to the suggestion, according to a recording obtained by The Associated Press.

6:30 a.m. update

(CNN) — The Olympics could be canceled if the Covid-19 pandemic continues into next year, according to the Tokyo 2020 president.

The Games are scheduled to start from July 23, 2021, having already been postponed a year amid the virus outbreak.

This would be the strongest statement on canceling the Olympics and Paralympics from organizers, who have routinely said they are focusing on plans to hold the Games.

Asked in an interview with Nikkan Sports about another postponement of the event if the virus is ongoing, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said: “No. It will be canceled then.

“The Olympics were canceled in the past for problems like war. We are fighting against an invisible enemy now.”

Mori reiterated that organizers are still working towards holding the Games next year.

