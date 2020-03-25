Coronavirus headlines: Senate and White House agree on historic coronavirus bailout package

(WJW) – The White House and Senate have agreed on an historic $2 trillion package aimed to keep the economy afloat as the nation struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The full details have yet to be released.

Here’s what we do know it includes:

$250 billion for individuals and families

$350 billion in small business loans

$250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits

$500 billion for company loans

The Senate will reconvene Wednesday afternoon. A vote has not been scheduled.

5:30 a.m.

There are more than 424,000 coronavirus cases around the world

America has 55,200+ cases and 800+ deaths (Map of U.S. cases below)

Ohio is reporting 8 deaths and 564 cases

(AP) — Shares have advanced in Asia after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to its best day since 1933.

(AP) — Pakistan has halted all domestic passenger flights to stop the spread of the coronavirus

1.3 billion people in India are on lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus

South Africa is preparing to go on lockdown Friday after a surge in coronavirus cases