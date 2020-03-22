Coronavirus headlines: Virus rebels around the globe flout lockdown practices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday, March 22, 2020

8:45 a.m. update:

PARIS (AP) — People from Europe to the U.S. are ignoring orders and recommendations to stay at home to help stop the coronavirus from spreading. Now authorities around the world are urging them to start obeying and enforcement is up.

The resisters are holding corona parties in Germany, going to beaches in France, Australia and Florida and taking farm animals for walks in Spain. France has sent police to train stations to prevent people from heading to vacation homes.

New York's governor says there's a problem with gatherings in New York City parks. He says more than half of the state's infected people are from 18 to 49 years old.

7:30 a.m. update:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are now more than 25,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. At least 323 people have died from the virus, including 3 in Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health confirmed the fatalities Saturday, adding that multiple deaths are still under investigation. The confirmed fatalities were from residents from Cuyahoga, Erie and Lucas counties.

Health officials also revealed that Ohio now has 247 confirmed coronavirus cases with 58 hospitalizations.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 22. Map based on state departments of health as of March 22.

Governor DeWine also announced the statewide closure of adult day services for those with developmental disabilities, unless the facility serves 10 people or less.

Meanwhile, here in Ohio and across the nation, the need for medical supplies is great. President Donald Trump is reassuring Americans that help is on the way after he enacted the Defense Production Act this week. Hundreds of millions of masks have been ordered and are being sent to the states.

The FDA has also now approved a new, faster coronavirus test that can detect the virus in about 45 minutes. The California-based company says they can start shipping the tests next week. Clinicians say faster testing may alleviate some of the pressure on hospitals' limited resources.

Lastly, the President reminds everyone to be vigilant in staying home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.