Coronavirus headlines: NY governor says virus spreading like ‘slow-moving hurricane’; U.S. deaths top 6,000

APRIL 3, 2020

(CNN) -- With more than 6,000 deaths from coronavirus, US health officials and state leaders across the country are urging for a stronger response to the outbreak.

In New York, where 2,468 people have died from the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has about six days left before it runs out of ventilators.

"It's like watching a slow-moving hurricane across the country, where you know the path that it's taking. Why not deploy the national resources and just stay ahead of the hurricane?" he said Thursday.

"It's very simple: A person comes into the ICU unit. They need the ventilator, or they die. It's that basic proposition," Cuomo said.

At least 245,559 Americans have been infected and all states but Wyoming have reported deaths.

To keep the numbers from rising, the nation's top experts -- which have predicted at least 100,000 Americans may die -- say aggressive social distancing measures are now more important than ever.

By looking at the country's curve of cases, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she can tell not every American is following social distancing guidelines the federal government has put forth.

"Just to everybody out there across the country -- when we say no gatherings of 10, we want to be clear -- if you have a family of 10, we don't want you to be split up," Birx said, adding the guidelines mean people should be having "no dinner parties, no cocktail parties."

OHIO

As of Thursday, Ohio had 2,547 cases of coronairus. There have been 65 deaths.

