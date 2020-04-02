Watch Now
Coronavirus headlines: New York virus death toll doubles in 72 hours; Los Angeles mayor urges all residents to wear masks

by: Talia Naquin

April 2

(WJW) – More than 938,000 people around the world have contracted coronavirus.

47,200 of those people lost their lives to the virus.

The U.S. death toll has passed 5,100, according to John Hopkins University.

6:45 A.M.

  • WHO says 95% of people who have died from the virus are over 60

5A.M.

  • The death toll in New York is nearing 2,000, a death toll that has doubled in 72 hours
  • The mayor of Los Angeles is urging the city’s 4 million residents to wear non-medical grade masks when they leave the house to slow the spread of the virus
  • Ohio has 2,547 cases of coronavirus
  • 65 people in Ohio have died
  • (AP) — U.S. Navy officials say nearly 3,000 sailors aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier where the coronavirus has spread will be taken off the ship by Friday 
Not pictured: Puerto Rico – 286, Guam – 77, US Virgin Islands – 30, Northern Mariana Islands – 6 Map based on CNN stats as of April 2,2020.

