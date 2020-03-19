Coronavirus headlines: Government preparing for pandemic that could last over 18 months, ‘include multiple waves of illness’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday, March 19, 2020

6:15 a.m. update

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 219,000 people and killed more than 8,900. Some 84,000 have recovered.

Italy is on track to surpass China in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, a gruesome milestone that is being blamed on the country's large elderly population, its overwhelmed health care system and the delayed imposition of a complete lockdown in its epicenter, Lombardy.

6:00 a.m. update

Nearly two months since the first US coronavirus case, the federal government is now preparing for a pandemic that could last up to 18 months or longer and "include multiple waves of illness," a report obtained by CNN shows.

Hospitals have already sounded the alarm on quickly vanishing supplies as the outbreak in the US shows no signs of slowing -- in just 24 hours, cases soared by more than 40%.

The US government announced this week it would help make up for potential medical supply shortages and deploy two hospital ships to help increase medical capacity.

More than 8,700 people in the United States have been infected with coronavirus, and that number changes significantly by the hour. At least 149 have died.

Wednesday was the worst day yet for new cases, with more than 2,300 reported between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

It is not unexpected, because more tests are available.

"We will see the number of people diagnosed dramatically increase over the next four to five days," Dr. Deborah Birx, of the White House's coronavirus task force, said at a news conference.

Map based on state departments of health as of March 15. Map based on state departments of health as of March 15.