Coronavirus headlines: COVID-19 pandemic could contribute to surge of other deadly diseases, experts warn

(WJW) — As of Friday, there were 3,862,174 coronavirus cases in the world, including 1,256,972 in the United States.

Global deaths have now reached 269,881; those in the U.S. now sit at 75,670.

In Ohio, there are 22,131 confirmed cases and 1,271 deaths.

**For more on the pandemic in Ohio, watch the video player above**

7:30 a.m. update

(CNN) — Cases of malaria, HIV/AIDS and other diseases could surge worldwide in coming months as global health systems rally to battle the coronavirus pandemic, global health experts tell CNN.

More than half a dozen experts and humanitarian aid officials, some of whom served in the US government, expressed concern that the virus that has already claimed more than 268,000 lives could have devastating ripple effects on broader global health and security.

These experts worry about backslides against diseases like tuberculosis and measles and warned of the potential for widespread famine, as humanitarian organizations seek to balance their response to the outbreak with their efforts to combat ongoing challenges.

“If you don’t get Covid-19 but die of malaria, obviously you’re no better off. All that work cannot just stop because the attention shifted elsewhere, it must continue,” said Bill O’Keefe, the executive vice president for Mission, Mobilization and Advocacy at Catholic Relief Services.

For much more on the coronavirus, including here in Ohio, click here.

Coronavirus resources

Click here for more about coronavirus and animals

Click here for coronavirus symptoms

Click here for coronavirus basics

Click here for more on how COVID-19 spreads

The Ohio hotline for coronavirus questions is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH