Coronavirus headlines: Trump set to sign bill with nearly $500B more in virus aid

April 24, 2020

(AP) — President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

The measure passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday, but the lopsided tally belies a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines are being formed for much more ambitious future legislation that may prove far more difficult to maneuver through Congress.

Anchoring the bill is the Trump administration’s $250 billion funding request to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses. The payroll program provides forgivable loans so businesses can continue paying workers while forced to stay closed for social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

It also contains $100 billion demanded by Democrats for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, along with a $60 billion set-aside for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on development in urban neighborhoods and rural areas ignored by many lenders. There’s also $60 billion for small-business loans and grants delivered through the Small Business Administration’s existing disaster aid program.

6:45 A.M.

(CNN) — Claiming an average of 44 lives each day, coronavirus has now become the leading cause of death in Los Angeles County, Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

There were 68 new deaths reported in Los Angeles today, bringing the county’s total to 797 — more than half of all of those confirmed across the state.

At least 1,533 have died in California from the virus. Health officials have said that number may rise as they investigate the deaths of earlier victims who had not been tested for coronavirus.

Usually in Los Angeles County, heart disease is the leading cause of death — taking about 31 lives per day, Ferrer said.

6:30 A.M.

2,719,522 confirmed coronavirus cases in the world

confirmed coronavirus cases in the world 191,228 deaths around the world

deaths around the world 869,172 confirmed cases in the U.S.

confirmed cases in the U.S. 50,372 deaths in the U.S.

deaths in the U.S. 14,694 confirmed cases in Ohio

confirmed cases in 656 deaths in Ohio

Coronavirus resources

Click here for more about coronavirus and animals

Click here for coronavirus symptoms

Click here for coronavirus basics

Click here for more on how COVID-19 spreads

The Ohio hotline for coronavirus questions is 1-844-4-ASK-ODH