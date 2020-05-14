Coronavirus headlines: COVID-19 may ‘never go away,’ says WHO official

(CNN) — The coronavirus spreading across the globe might never be eliminated, a leading World Health Organization official has said.

During a media briefing in Geneva, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, warned Wednesday that the disease may join the mix of viruses that kill people around the world every year,

“This virus just may become another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV hasn’t gone away,” Ryan said. “I’m not comparing the two diseases but I think it is important that we’re realistic. I don’t think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear.”

More than 4.3 million cases of the virus have been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest tally.

