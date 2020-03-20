Coronavirus headlines: COVID-19 cases top 13K in U.S.; more NBA players test positive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020

6:15 a.m. update:

Global stock markets and U.S. futures rose Friday on hopes government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus.

Britain is asking 65,000 retired nurses and doctors to return to work to help fight the coronavirus.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The Celtics, not naming Smart, said testing was initiated because of exposure to a known positive case. The Lakers also said two of their players tested positive after being exposed to COVID-19 positive Nets players earlier this month. The three players mentioned are all asymptomatic.

6 a.m. update:

(CNN) -- With more than half of US states reporting deaths from coronavirus, state leaders are grappling with how to keep residents apart -- and the virus from spreading.

As thousands more Americans are getting tested, the number of reported coronavirus cases has climbed to more than 13,000. At least 195 people have died.

On Thursday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state's nearly 40 million residents to stay at home. The order -- the first of its kind to address an entire state -- will last until "further notice," the governor's office said. The state has had at least 995 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

And it won't be regulated by law enforcement, Newsom said, but instead, by social pressure which will "encourage people to do the right thing."

"Just a nod and a look saying 'hey, maybe you should reconsider being out there on the beach,'" the governor said.

"There's a social contract here. People I think recognize the need to do more and to meet this moment," Newsom said. "People will self-regulate their behavior, they'll begin to adjust and adapt as they have been quite significantly."

The order came hours after President Donald Trump announced efforts were underway to create a vaccine for the virus, also adding the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was reviewing drugs approved for other uses as potential treatment.

But one of the country's top health official says there's still "no magic drug out there right now" and the best practice for Americans as of now still remains to avoid crowds.

"We've really got to adhere to the physical separation," Dr. Anthony Fauci, with the National Institutes of Health, said Thursday. "You know them well now. Avoiding crowds, stay out bars, stay out of restaurants, stay out of places where there is a congregation of people."