Coronavirus headlines: Big jump in cases last two days; U.S., Canada expected to suspend travel between the two countries

MARCH 18, 2020

6:15 a.m. update

The United States and Canada are preparing to issue a joint statement in the next 24-48 hours to suspend non-essential travel between the two countries, a Trump administration official tells CNN.

The White House Office of Management and Budget submitted an emergency funding request to Congress late Tuesday for an additional $45.8 billion to address the coronavirus pandemic. The request came on the same day the Trump administration presented a $1 trillion stimulus proposal on Capitol Hill.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services is suspending its in-person services, including all interviews and naturalization ceremonies, to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

6 a.m. update

(CNN) -- As the US reached bleak milestones in the coronavirus outbreak health officials say the American healthcare system may not be prepared for what comes next if residents don't heed warnings to limit their interactions.

On Tuesday, West Virginia became the 50th state to report a case and coronavirus deaths nationwide rose to more than 100.

"The bottom line is things will get much worse," Dr. James Phillips, an assistant professor at George Washington University Hospital, told CNN Tuesday night. "We need to focus on keeping people on the front lines in the fight so we can continue to provide care to the patients. In the long run, this is about patients and keeping people from getting sick and dying."

The past two days have seen dramatic jumps in the number of cases. At least 6,135 people have been infected with the virus in the US and 111 have died.

"We're at a significant risk of overwhelming the number of beds we have," Phillips said.

To keep that from happening, guidance from city, state and federal leaders echoes the same bottom line: stay home.

