Monday, March 16, 2020

6:30 a.m. update

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures fell Monday after central bank moves to shore up economic growth failed to dispel investor's fears over anti-virus controls that are shutting down global business and travel.

There were no glimmers of optimism: Paris tumbled 9% shortly after the open, London sank 7% and Frankfurt gave up 7.5%. In Asian trading, Sydney's benchmark plunged 9.7%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.4% and India shed 5.9%.

Tokyo closed 2.5% lower after Japan's central bank expanded asset purchases to inject money into the economy and promised no-interest loans to help companies cope with the crisis. Chinese shares fell after Beijing reported consumer spending and factory output were even worse than expected.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were off nearly 5% following Sunday's emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed cut its key rate by a full percentage point — to a range between zero and 0.25%. The central bank said it would stay there until it feels confident the economy can survive a near-shutdown of activity in the United States.

6 a.m. update

The end of a weekend spent indoors, away from neighbors, friends, and communities of worship, will not bring relief to Americans Monday as they face a slew of new restrictions designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Millions of students are out of school. Some restaurants are prohibited from inviting patrons inside. And public entertainment venues are becoming harder to come by.

As US coronavirus cases have increased -- there are at least 3,485 cases and 65 fatalities -- so, too, have efforts to prevent future spread.

In Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health said there are 37 confirmed cases throughout the state.

An additional 361 cases are under investigation. Locations and cases include:

Belmont - 2

Butler - 6

Cuyahoga - 14

Franklin - 3

Lorain - 2

Lucas - 1

Medina - 1

Stark - 3

Summit - 2

Trumbull - 2

Tuscarawas - 1

Social distancing, a preventative measure encouraged by health and government officials, is altering the way people in the US eat, work, study and socialize.

Governor Mike DeWine Sunday announced that all bars and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m. on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Delivery and carry out will still be allowed.

All Ohio K-12 schools will be on an extended spring break, beginning Monday and lasting until April 3. Many Ohio colleges are closing university housing and moving to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester as concern over the coronavirus rises.

Meanwhile, worship services and recreational and entertainment events across Northeast Ohio have also been canceled or postponed.

Across the country

Students in at least 31 states, as well as in Los Angeles and New York City, are not heading to school. School districts and universities have started to transition to online methods of instruction until work can resume in classrooms.

States including Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts have placed restrictions on the operations of bars and restaurants to discourage people from gathering in close proximity of one another.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is ordering all bars and restaurants to close to the public beginning Monday night until March 30, he said at a news briefing Sunday. Illinois officials are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services to coordinate so restaurants can keep kitchens open for food delivery, Pritzker said.

Similarly, Washington state will shut down bars, restaurants and recreational facilities in an effort to mitigate the virus, Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. He said he will sign the shutdown order and issue a ban on gatherings larger than 50 people on Monday.

Massachusetts, which had previously banned gatherings of 250 people or more, reduced that number to no more than 25 on Sunday.