Coronavirus headlines: America becomes epicenter of outbreak weeks before expected surge

(WJW) – Despite limited testing, America has passed every nation in the world for confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to John Hopkins University, the U.S. now has close to 86,000 cases. (See full map below)

Ohio’s Department of Health Director Amy Acton believes the virus peak will happen the first week of May.

Ohio has 867 confirmed cases.

4:30 a.m.

The U.S. House is expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package Friday morning; President Trump has said he’ll sign it

(AP) — Asian shares mostly tracked Wall Street’s advance on Friday in Asia in anticipation congressional approval of massive coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy.

More than 24,100 people have died from coronavirus

15 deaths are in Ohio

New York reports the most deaths in America with 365 people killed from the virus

Not pictured: Guam (45), US Virgin Islands (17) Map based on CNN stats as of March 27, 2020. Not pictured: Guam (45), US Virgin Islands (17) Map based on CNN stats as of March 27, 2020.

