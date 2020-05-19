May 19, 2020

OHIO (WJW) — As of Tuesday, there are 4,819,959 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world. There have been 318,833 deaths worldwide.

In the United States, there have been 1,508,957 confirmed cases and 90,369 deaths.

As of Tuesday in Ohio, there have been 28,454 confirmed cases and 1,657 deaths.

6:30 a.m. update

(CNN) — By Memorial Day weekend, every US state will have begun lifting measures enacted weeks ago to curb the spread of coronavirus. Many governors have already pushed into a second phase of reopening their economies, with some states now allowing restaurants, retailers and personal service shops to reopen their doors.

By now, all states but Connecticut have in some way moved toward returning to a semblance of normalcy. On Monday, Massachusetts entered the first phase of their reopening plan, giving the green light to manufacturing facilities, construction sites and places of worship as long as they abide by certain restrictions.

And Connecticut will follow suit on Wednesday, when outdoor dining spaces, offices, retail stores and malls, museums and zoos will all be allowed to reopen with restrictions.

As of Tuesday, only 16 states have seen a downward trend of cases over the past seven days, according to an analysis based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far, more than 1,508,800 Americans have been infected and at least 90,369 have died, according to Johns Hopkins.

Pictures from some parts of the country are now reminiscent of pre-pandemic times, with Americans venturing out to parks to soak in the spring sunshine, visiting beaches on both coasts of the country and gathering — often unmasked — in open bars and restaurants.

But just how those loosened restrictions will impact coronavirus cases won’t be evident for a while.

When the first states began rolling out reopening plans last month, experts warned it may take weeks to begin seeing the effects of more people out and about. And public health officials warned those effects may translate to thousands more deaths across the country and a second spike of cases.

A leading model has now revised its death toll projections slightly downward, forecasting that 143,357 people will die by August 4. The experts behind the predictions say while they didn’t find a correlation between Americans’ mobility and deaths, the difference lies in how many people opt for masks and keep their distance from others.

