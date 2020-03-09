Coronavirus concerns: Western Reserve Academy in Hudson to switch to online classes after spring break

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — Western Reserve Academy in Hudson announced Monday evening it’s switching to online classes for a brief period after spring break in response to coronavirus concerns.

“Committed to acting nimbly and with student health and safety of paramount concern, Western Reserve Academy (WRA) announced this evening a proactive plan to mitigate risk of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), though there are no cases of the virus on its campus,” the boarding school said in a statement.

The school’s decision comes just hours after Governor Mike DeWine announced there are now three cases in the state — all in Cuyahoga County. All three of the people are isolated.

WRA said it will shift to temporary online learning protocol after its spring break, which begins March 14 and lasts until March 30.

“At Western Reserve Academy, we have had a proactive plan in place for mitigating risk related to the Coronavirus and for ensuring safety, calm and clarity. We move forward with our plan in order to mitigate risk and the consequences of inaction. During a time of disruption and uncertainty, our goal is to take as much preemptive action as possible to ease minds, provide clarity and allow for life without consternation. As a boarding school, our sense of togetherness defines us. We look forward to returning to the normalcy of togetherness in the coming weeks,” reported Head of School Suzanne Walker Buck.