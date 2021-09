KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – It might not officially be fall, but the opening of a popular corn maze is a sure sign that it is close.

The corn maze at Lake Metroparks Farmpark is scheduled to open Wednesday.

It will be open through October 17.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, weather permitting.

Farmpark admission starts at $6 for people over the age of 2.

More from Lake Metroparks Farmpark here.