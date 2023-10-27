CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A grain truck carrying corn closed state Route 235 in both directions on Friday morning.

State Route 235 near Sigler Road was closed due to a crash involving a grain truck. The incident occurred on the morning of Oct. 27.

According to a Facebook post from Bethel Township Fire Department, the grain truck was on its side, with “corn everywhere.”

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, the crash involved a grain truck and an SUV. Both drivers reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to avoid OH-235 north of Sigler Road while crews cleaned up the spill.

The spill was cleaned up and the road reopened around 2 p.m.